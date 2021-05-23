Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis leaders announce $30,000 reward for information on child shootings

Three children were shot in Minneapolis over the past few weeks, one of whom has died of her injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis city and community leaders gathered Sunday to announce a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in any of the three recent shootings of children. The reward includes up to $10,000 per case. 

Between April 30 and May 17, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr., 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 6-year-old Aniya Allen were shot. Aniya Allen died from her injuries. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tipline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppersmn.org. Officials noted that tipsters can still be anonymous and receive a financial reward if the information leads to an arrest. 

K.G. Wilson pleads with community to help solve child shooting cases in Minneapolis

Activist K.G. Wilson pleads with the community to help solve the child shooting cases in Minneapolis. City leaders announced a $30,000 reward for information on the three cases.