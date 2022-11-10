Minnesota teen competing in pool world junior championships

Kennedy Meyman has been playing pool competitively since she was 11 years old. At 16, she’s getting ready to travel to Puerto Rico to play in the World Junior Championships and a chance to play in the women’s professional league.

"I started when I was 10 years old. We had a pool table in our basement and my parents both played league and I just kind of fell in love with it," Meyman said.

The White Bear Lake teen has had success in pool since then. Last year, she won two U.S. Junior National Championship titles and was invited to play in the World Juniors in Austria. She’s even had the chance to make an appearance in the women’s professional pool league.

"I’m one of the youngest," Meyman said about her standing in the professionals. "Most of the pros started young too, and they had to work their way up and I’m hoping to do the same thing and I know it’s going to take time. I’ll just be here as long as it takes."

This year she took home another national title qualifying her to return to the junior world championships in Puerto Rico.

Her commitment to the sport and her drive for success means practicing sometimes up to five or six hours a day. She also has coaches across the country and travels to participate in competitive tournaments.

"It’s hard, but you have to do the things that you know you don’t want to do so you can be the best and I know I want to be the best," Meyman said.

She says her goal is to become one of the best in the world.

"I want to probably be in the top 16 rankings within the next few years I know I can do that," Meyman said.