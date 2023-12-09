Round Rock man sentenced for conspiracy to commit wire fraud

A Round Rock man has been sentenced in a federal court to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to court documents, from August 2019 until February 2021, 22-year-old Daniel Mills participated in the criminal wire fraud conspiracy.

Participants in the scheme gained unauthorized access to online accounts of victims through a cyber intrusion technique referred to as "sim swapping."

Among other things, scheme participants posted unauthorized messages on their victims' social media accounts and posted private photographs stolen from the accounts of celebrities.

They also stole more than $600,000 in cryptocurrency from dozens of victims nationwide.

The court ordered Mills to pay more than $530,000 in restitution to the victims.