Missing child found after Amber Alert search for stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say a child reported missing in an Amber Alert Sunday night has been safe.

Further details were not immediately available about how police found the child. Officers said the missing child, 2-year-old Raylene Childs, was inside a stolen 2003 Honda Pilot that was reportedly stolen from the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue near Central Avenue NE around 8:40 p.m.

Police searched for about two hours until the child was located around 10:30 p.m. Police were unable to confirm exactly where the child was found. It's unclear if the suspect reportedly involved in the incident was taken into custody.