CLEAR Alert issued for missing woman from Travis County

article

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing 38-year-old woman who was last seen two days ago in Pflugerville.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says Rani Kondawar was last seen at 5:09 p.m. in the 3200 block of Windy Vane Drive on October 8.

Officials say she was in a red, 2017 Honda CRV with Texas license plate number JLT5823.

Law enforcement officials believe Kondawar's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-974-0845.