Deputies investigating after missing dog found buried at Spicewood dog resort

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a missing dog was found buried at a Spicewood dog resort.

The sheriff's office said on July 1 at 3:30 p.m., they were contacted by Trapping, Rescue, and Pet Recovery Services (TRAPRS). TRAPRS was assisting a dog owner with the recovery of their dog, Indy.

Indy went missing on June 29 while being housed at the Lucki Dog resort in Spicewood. TRAPRS said they later found Indy buried on the property of the resort.

Deputies and the Animal Control Unit responded to the property and identified Indy as the lost Golden Retriever recovered by TRAPRS.

An investigation into the circumstances of the dog's death are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case or direct information about Lucki Dog Resort please contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, or email Officer jjewett@burnetsheriff.com