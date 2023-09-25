Missing Round Rock girl found: police

article

The Round Rock Police Department says a nine-year-old girl reported missing earlier Monday night has been found.

Nine-year-old Evelyn Justice has been reunited with her family, says police.

She had been last seen leaving her home around 7 p.m. Monday night.

She is described as a white girl, 5' and between 90 and 100 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange cloud pajama shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Magdaleno at 512-639-2719.