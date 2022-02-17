Missing Hiker Found: Dad of popular choreographer found in Kern County

article

A Torrance man in his 70s who went missing while hiking in Kern County earlier this week has been found, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Department.

Gab Song, 72, went missing while hiking on Mount Pinos earlier this week according to an Instagram post from his son.

"The missing hiker, Gab Song, has been located safe in good condition in the area of Lockwood Valley," the Kern County Sheriff's office wrote in an email to Fox 11.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Song is the father of popular choreographer and dancer Mike Song.

Gab Song had gone hiking Tuesday, according to his son's post. His car was located at the base of the trail.

During Wednesday's search, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office joined Kern County deputies in the push to find the missing hiker. The Kern County Sheriff's Office said three search and rescue teams, two helicopters, multiple snow rescue vehicles and ground personnel were involved in Wednesday's search.

In a statement to Fox 11, the Kern County Sheriff's Department thanked the public for their help with the case.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.