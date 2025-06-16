Missing Kyle teen believed to be in Austin area: sheriff

The Brief 14-year-old girl missing from home in Kyle She is believed to be in the Austin area, authorities say She hasn't been seen since June 10



A missing teen from Kyle is believed to be in the Austin area, says the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

Missing teen last seen in Kyle

Meleah Verastegui Hernandez (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

14-year-old Meleah Verastegui Hernandez ran away from her Kyle home during the night of Tuesday, June 10.

Meleah is described as 4'11" and 111 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

HCSO says that, based on the investigation, she is believed to be in the Austin area.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information about Meleah's whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Wes Lowe at 512-393-7803 or wesley.lowe@hayscountytx.gov.

Those with information can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-324-8477 or online at P3tips.com.