Rideshare driver goes missing, last seen in Austin

article

Authorities are asking for help locating a 39-year-old man from Nolanville who is missing and was last seen in Austin.

The Nolanville Police Department says Ernest Anderson was last seen on April 11 in the Riverside Drive area.

Police say at the time of last contact, Anderson was believed to be heading to do an Uber pick-up.

Anderson's SIM car was sold by someone who found his phone, so police say Anderson does not have a phone now.

Police say Anderson's bank cards were also used in several suspicious transactions.

Anderson is described as 6' tall and about 135 pounds. He drives a 2016 black Mitsubishi Outlander with the rear windshield wiper broken off and the Texas license plate number of JWG 2606.

If you have any information that can help, you're asked to call Nolanville PD at 254-698-6334.