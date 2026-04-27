Missing Pflugerville teen robs another teen at gunpoint in Manor: police

The Brief Missing Pflugerville teen in custody for armed robbery Teen robbed another at gunpoint at a Manor pool Teen also was a fugitive



A missing Pflugerville teen is in custody after they robbed another teen at gunpoint at a pool in Manor over the weekend, police say.

What they're saying:

The Manor Police Department responded to a robbery at a pool party at the Presidential Glen HOA Pool on Andrew Johnson Drive around 9:11 p.m. April 25.

Police identified the suspect as a 13-year-old missing from Pflugerville who stole a watch from another teen at the pool while showing a handgun.

The teen was found at a home in the Presidential Heights subdivision about an hour later. The teen had fled through the backyard into a field behind the home, but was quickly apprehended.

Police say the teen was wearing the stolen watch, which was recovered to be returned to its owner.

Dig deeper:

Manor police say that in addition to being listed as a missing person/runaway, the teen was also a fugitive and had a "directive to apprehend" for violating conditions of probation.

The teen was taken to Gardner Betts Juvenile Detention Center in Austin.