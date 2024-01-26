Silver Alert: Missing Leander elderly man found by local resident

article

Leander police say a local resident found a missing elderly man who was the subject of a Silver Alert.

Police say 85-year-old Fred Douglas Stover was last seen around 1 a.m. at his home.

They believed he was disoriented and trying to access random backyards or unlocked vehicles near his home.

LPD sent an emergency text message notifying people in nearby neighborhoods to be on the lookout for the missing man.

A local resident spotted Stover just before 9 a.m. and called police.

He was taken home by officers and evaluated by EMS as a precaution.