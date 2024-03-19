Missing woman found dead in Llano County woods: sheriff

Law enforcement is investigating after a missing woman was found dead in a wooded area in Llano County.

The Llano County Sheriff's Office says that 57-year-old Tammy Snow was found dead on Saturday, March 16. She had not been seen since March 12.

Deputies and investigators responded to Long's Fishing Camp on March 15 to look for Snow, who had been camping by the Llano River. Deputies determined Snow had arrived at the camp on March 12.

Sometime between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., she had been traveling on County Road 321 and drove off the roadway and into a heavily wooded area. She then received a ride back to her campsite. People camping next to her had last seen her around 9 p.m. walking on CR 321, says LCSO.

READ MORE

Snow left all her belongings at the campsite, including her two dogs who were in her vehicle. Both appeared in good condition and were taken to a local animal shelter.

The search employed STARFlight, drones and ATVs, as well as teams from Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texas Equusearch.

Snow was found on March 16 in a wooded area off CR 321.

Anyone with any information on Snow is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 325-247-5767