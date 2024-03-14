Corpus Christi student from New Braunfels still missing

Corpus Christi Police are searching for a 21-year-old student from New Braunfels who disappeared last week.

Caleb Harris has been missing since the early morning of March 4.

The Texas A&M Corpus Christi student was last seen near his apartment complex on the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin Road.

His parents, Randy and Becky Harris, said he had a good day fishing on Sunday, and that night, he was getting ready for the week, ordered food, and took the dog out.

"Sometime between 2 and 3 in the morning, he just vanished, and his Uber Eats was still at the door," Becky said.

"At 2:44, he was walking the dog, and there's a timestamp from Snapchat where he had sent a video of the dog to my daughter. Then at 2:59 is when the phone was shut off or went dead," Randy said.

Later in the morning, his roommates couldn't find him.

He left behind his keys and wallet. He did have his phone, but it was turned off, which is unlike him.

"There's not a whole lot of clues to anything. He literally just vanished," Randy said.

"This is a parent's worst nightmare, but we are hopeful, and we have had a lot of people rally around us and pray for us and take care of us. We are also in the midst of being on our knees in prayer and just hoping that he is revealed and comes back to us, safe and sound," Becky said.

Caleb's parents say he loves to fish and is a joyful person.

"He's just a great kid. He's very likable. He's very friendly. He is always willing to help at the drop of a hat for anybody," Becky said.

"Just a very well-rounded person, and a person of faith. I mean, he knows Jesus," Randy said.

The Corpus Christi Police Department sent the following statement:

"The Corpus Christi Police Department, along with our federal and local partners, are continuing to investigate Caleb Harris' disappearance as a missing person. The department is continuing to follow up on leads they receive, and our search efforts reflect the information we receive.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and if anyone has information that may assist investigators, please contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2600 or (361) 886-2840. To remain anonymous, please contact (361) 888-TIPS (8477)"

MORE STORIES

Caleb's parents say they're grateful for all the support.

"It's just an immense amount of people that we can't even begin to thank for helping and continue helping," Randy said.

"If you see something, say something, you know, any bit of information is helpful for us to get him home and get him home safely. If Caleb is watching, just know that you are loved. You are missed. And we want you home and safe," Becky said.