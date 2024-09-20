Austin murder suspect in 2021 deadly stabbing released from jail

The brief Law enforcement agencies are questioning why a murder suspect was able to bond out of jail. A murder suspect in a 2021 cold case was arrested for the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man. The suspect bonded out of jail four days later.



Law enforcement agencies are questioning why a murder suspect is out of jail tonight.

Mithovar Christopher Antoine Jr. was arrested for a deadly stabbing in South Austin in July 2021. The U.S. Marshals Office issued a murder warrant and arrested him the next day in Temple.

On July 23, 2021, Nikolas Martinez dialed 911 after he had been stabbed that Friday night.

Detective Richard Spitler with the Austin Police Department is working on the case.

"The victim was able to get away from the suspect, get into his vehicle, and then flee the scene from there," said Richard Spitler. "He was able to drive to the gas station and was able to get help."

MORE STORIES:

Martinez pulled into a Conoco gas station along South I-35 in Southeast Austin, near his apartment complex. Travis County EMS and police were on the scene and performed life-saving measures. Martinez later died from his injuries with a stab wound to the neck.

"This was a random act of violence," said Spitler. "There's nothing to indicate that the suspect actually knew the victim in this case."

It was not until June 2024 that police finally had a lead on whom the suspect was in the case. On Wednesday, Sept. 11, a first-degree murder warrant was issued for Antoine Jr.

"Someone finally reached out and was able to identify a witness that was actually on scene," said Spitler.

Law enforcement arrested Antoine on Thursday in Temple, booked him into the Bell County Jail, and then he bonded out four days later.

"Normally, on average, you know, what we have seen in different cases here is, you know, we're normally getting $1 million bond on different murder cases," said Spitler.

Instead, Antoine got out on a $150,000 bond.

"I was surprised as well, as I believe a lot of other people did, you know, this was a $150,000 bond," said Spitler.

Since the murder happened in Austin, prosecutors said Antoine should have been extradited to Travis County.

"I kind of want to know as well because I know that we have 10 days before they like they have to be released after that, ten days," said Spitler. "But it's my understanding that still, even within those ten days, they can still be magistrated by a judge in that county, and they can still receive a bond from that judge."

Sources told FOX 7 that because the judge set a bond with no conditions, he was able to walk out of the Bell County Jail.

FOX 7 Austin has contacted both Bell and Travis Counties several times to find out the judge's name who issued the bond. Authorities have been somewhat confused about who has the suspect's court papers.