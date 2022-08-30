'Monarch' night at Dell Diamond in Round Rock

It's going to be more than just $1 hot dog night when the Round Rock Express takes on the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Dell Diamond on August 31.

The evening will also give fans a chance to celebrate the upcoming FOX musical drama "Monarch" which is set to premiere on September 11, with a special presentation following the NFL on Fox week 1 doubleheader across all time zones. It will then move to Tuesday nights as of September 20.

Express players will be wearing special FOX "Monarch" jerseys and there will be a player autographed jersey auction benefiting Communities in Schools.

The game starts at 6:35 p.m. and FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Scott Fisher will throw out the first pitch.

Get more information on the game and purchase tickets on the Express website.

"Monarch" on FOX

"Monarch" is one of the fall's most highly anticipated shows. The multi-generational musical drama is led by a talented cast including Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon, country music legend Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, Beth Ditto, and Josh Sasse.

The show tells the story of the Roman family led by Albie Roman and his wife "Queen of Country" music Dottie Cantrell Roman. The two have created a country music dynasty but the foundation of all that success is a lie. Their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy and heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman will do anything to protect her family's legacy and pursue her own quest for stardom alongside her brother Luke and sister Gigi.

Sarandon portrays Dottie while Adkins portrays Albie. Friel stars as "NIcky" while Sasse portrays Luke and Ditto portrays Gigi.

Inigo Pascual, Meagan Holder, Emma Milani, and Martha Higareda round out the cast.

Ditto, along with executive producer and creator Melissa London Hilfers and executive music producer Adam Anders, stopped in Austin to deliver a sneak peek of the show to attendees at the ATX Television Festival in June. The three participated in a panel and showed some music clips from the show.

Music will play a big part in the series. The show will feature original music and covers produced by Anders and FOX Entertainment Music. The music will be released weekly by Arista Records/Monument Records.

Watch our longer interview with Ditto, Hilfers, and Anders below or on the FOX 7 Austin YouTube channel.