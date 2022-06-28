Country music drama 'Monarch' set to debut on FOX

One of the most buzzed-about shows of the upcoming television season is set to premiere on FOX this fall.

The multi-generational musical drama "Monarch" is led by a talented cast including Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon, country music legend Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, Beth Ditto, and Josh Sasse.

The show tells the story of the Roman family led by Albie Roman and his wife "Queen of Country" music Dottie Cantrell Roman. The two have created a country music dynasty but the foundation of all that success is a lie. Their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy and heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman will do anything to protect her family's legacy and pursue her own quest for stardom alongside her brother Luke and sister Gigi.

Sarandon portrays Dottie while Adkins portrays Albie. Friel stars as "NIcky" while Sasse portrays Luke and Ditto portrays Gigi.

Inigo Pascual, Meagan Holder, Emma Milani, and Martha Higareda round out the cast.

Ditto, along with executive producer and creator Melissa London Hilfers and executive music producer Adam Anders, stopped in Austin to deliver a sneak peek of the show to attendees at the ATX Television Festival. The three participated in a panel and showed some music clips from the show.

Music will play a big part in the series. The show will feature original music and covers produced by Anders and FOX Entertainment Music. The music will be released weekly by Arista Records/Monument Records.

Hilfers says to expect a lot of twists and turns from the series. There will also be cameos from some of country music's biggest stars.

"Monarch" is set to premiere on Sunday, September 11 at 7 p.m. (CT).

Watch our longer interview with Ditto, Hilfers, and Anders below or on the FOX 7 Austin YouTube channel.