MoPac expansion in South Austin? TxDOT wants community's input

The Brief TxDOT is asking for the public's opinion on expanding MoPac in South Austin Project has been in the works for a more than a decade Community can share their thoughts until December 29



Before pouring the asphalt, Central Texas Mobility Authority and TxDOT are asking for the public's opinion on expanding MoPac in South Austin.

They hosted an open house at Austin High School on Tuesday.

The two transportation agencies launched an environmental study in 2013 to find a safe solution while improving traffic flow. Community members came out to learn about the latest proposal.

"Sometimes it's really hard to get to work because there are just cars on the highway," a community member said.

The Mobility Authority and TxDOT want to ease gridlock by adding two express lanes stretching 8 miles along the South MoPac Expressway from Cesar Chavez Street to Slaughter Lane. However, before they move forward, they want to hear from the public first.

"No matter how many lanes you have, it's going to be overwhelmed and congested," said Bill Bunch, Executive Director of Save Our Springs Alliance.

According to TxDOT, nearly 200,000 vehicles pass through daily. It believes that transportation options need to keep up with the area's population growth and commercial development, but some people are worried about the environmental impacts.

"These giant highway projects are a direct threat to the pollution of the springs, spurring more growth into the watershed, as well as the direct impacts from construction and operation of the highway," said Bunch.

MORE STORIES:

According to documents, the MoPac South environmental study is being conducted under the National Environmental Policy Act Guidance.

"For every solution, there's always going to be an up and down to it, for sure, it might make traffic go by easier, at the same time, it adds a lot of pollution," a community member said.

It has been in the works for more than a decade, and this is the sixth open house.

On Tuesday, they presented the Recommended Build Alternative, which was shaped by public input. It includes two express lanes with elevated ramps near Barton Skyway.

"I think you have to expand it. Look at the growth that we're having, it just makes sense," a community member said.

The MoPac South Project has encountered a few obstacles, including the political climate, a lawsuit, and the pandemic, which ultimately delayed any action.

To share your thoughts on the project, you can submit comments online at until December 29.