More than 130 pets from Louisiana have arrived at Houston SPCA in preparation for Hurricane Ida

As Louisiana residents brace themselves for the devastation that will come from Hurricane Ida, more than 130 pets have arrived at the Houston SPCA Saturday morning.

Ida is expected to be a Category 4 hurricane, which is the second-highest hurricane classification category before it makes landfall.

And while our meteorologists say the Houston area won't experience much of Ida's impact, those in Louisiana will. For this reason, the Houston SPCA said a total of 138 pets arrived, including 98 cats and kittens and 40 dogs, from various animal shelters in Louisiana to keep them out of harm's way.

Each pet is said to have received individualized veterinary exams prior to coming to Houston. From there, some of those pets will be delivered to animal shelters in Austin and San Antonio, respectively.

The animals will be available for adoption on Monday between noon and 7 p.m.

