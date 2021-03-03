More than 70 dogs transported from Texas shelters to Florida 

More than 70 dogs from Texas shelters were transported to West Palm Beach, Florida Tuesday.

Volunteers transported the dogs from "rural shelters" across the state to the San Marcos Regional Airport.

"A lot of [the dogs] were in open-air shelters that when the cold storm hit, they lost power, they lost water. They didn’t have the infrastructure to keep dogs in their shelter, so many of them were at risk of euthanasia," said Clare Callison of American Pets Alive!

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Ric Browde, president and CEO of Wings of Rescue, said many shelters are also struggling with overcrowding because "they’re taking in pets from people who are still suffering." He says the flight opens up kennel space for other pets in need.

Advertisement

Wings of Rescue piloted the 2.5-hour flight from San Marcos to West Palm Beach with the help of Tito’s Vodka, Austin, and American Pets Alive!

Callison says the dogs were transported to West Palm Beach because "they have a high demand for dogs." They were taken to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, where she says most have fosters or adopters lined up.

RELATED: Austin Pets Alive! helps transport pets at-risk of euthanasia to Boston

"People have been working at home and want somebody to hang out with," Browde explained. He says Wings of Rescue has transported more than 1,000 animals out of Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma shelters following last month's severe weather.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"Everybody has the power to make a difference and so many of us just stand there on earth in our living rooms watching television and thinking ‘well, somebody else will take care of things.’ But, we all have the power." He said.

Callison says American Pets Alive! has set a goal to move 1,000 pets out of Texas shelters after the storms. She said Tuesday’s flight put them at the halfway mark.