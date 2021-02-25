Austin Pets Alive! helps transport pets at-risk of euthanasia to Boston

article

100 dogs and cats were loaded into four vans this morning and headed to Boston as part of an effort from Austin Pets Alive! to save pets at-risk of euthanasia.

The transport is one of many Austin Pets Alive! coordinated in the wake of the recent winter storm in Texas which left shelters across the state without power, heat, or water necessary to care for the thousands of pets that entered the shelters during the storm.

One of the dogs being transported to Boston after the winter storm in Texas. Austin Pets Alive! coordinated transport for pets at-risk of euthanasia to shelter partners across the country.

APA! says it reached out to shelters in Texas ahead of the storm and is working with as many as are willing to get Texas shelter pets at-risk of euthanasia out of the state and to shelter partners across the country.

For more information or donate to help, you can go to the Austin Pets Alive! website.

