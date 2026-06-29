More than $72M in meth seized by CBP officers in South Texas
LAREDO, Texas - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $72.3M worth of methamphetamine in two separate cargo inspections at South Texas ports of entry on the same day, according to CBP officials.
Details of the $63 million Laredo meth seizure
What we know:
The larger seizure on June 19 was at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, where officers referred a 2011 Dodge Ram stake-bed truck hauling a shipment listed as ‘polypropylene’ for a secondary inspection.
After a narcotics detection dog alerted to the vehicle and officers conducted a nonintrusive inspection, authorities discovered about 7,048 pounds of suspected methamphetamine concealed within the cargo, according to CBP. The agency estimated the drugs' street value at more than $63 million.
Boxes containing 7,047.73 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.
Over $9 million in meth confiscated
Dig deeper:
A second seizure took place the same day at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility. CBP officers referred a tractor-trailer arriving from Reynosa, Mexico, for a secondary inspection after screening it with nonintrusive inspection equipment.
During a physical inspection, officers found 193 packages of suspected methamphetamine weighing about 1,043 pounds concealed inside the trailer. CBP estimated the street value of the drugs at more than $9.3 million.
Packages containing 1,042.78 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.
Homeland security launches investigation
What they're saying:
"Our frontline officers remain committed to carrying out our border security mission, as exemplified by these significant enforcement actions," Donald Kusser, CBP's director of field operations for the Laredo Field Office, said in a statement.
What's next:
In both cases, CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations has opened criminal investigations into the seizures.
CBP did not release information about any arrests.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.