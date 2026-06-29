More than $72M in meth seized by CBP officers in South Texas

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The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $72.3 million worth of methamphetamine during two cargo inspections in South Texas on June 19. Authorities discovered over 8,000 combined pounds of the drug hidden inside a truck at the Laredo World Trade Bridge and a tractor-trailer at the Pharr International Bridge. Homeland Security Investigations has launched criminal probes into both incidents, but federal officials have not yet released information regarding any arrests.



The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $72.3M worth of methamphetamine in two separate cargo inspections at South Texas ports of entry on the same day, according to CBP officials.

Details of the $63 million Laredo meth seizure

What we know:

The larger seizure on June 19 was at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, where officers referred a 2011 Dodge Ram stake-bed truck hauling a shipment listed as ‘polypropylene’ for a secondary inspection.

After a narcotics detection dog alerted to the vehicle and officers conducted a nonintrusive inspection, authorities discovered about 7,048 pounds of suspected methamphetamine concealed within the cargo, according to CBP. The agency estimated the drugs' street value at more than $63 million.

Boxes containing 7,047.73 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

Over $9 million in meth confiscated

Dig deeper:

A second seizure took place the same day at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility. CBP officers referred a tractor-trailer arriving from Reynosa, Mexico, for a secondary inspection after screening it with nonintrusive inspection equipment.

During a physical inspection, officers found 193 packages of suspected methamphetamine weighing about 1,043 pounds concealed inside the trailer. CBP estimated the street value of the drugs at more than $9.3 million.

Packages containing 1,042.78 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

Homeland security launches investigation

What they're saying:

"Our frontline officers remain committed to carrying out our border security mission, as exemplified by these significant enforcement actions," Donald Kusser, CBP's director of field operations for the Laredo Field Office, said in a statement.

What's next:

In both cases, CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations has opened criminal investigations into the seizures.

CBP did not release information about any arrests.