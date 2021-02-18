More than 90 percent of Austin Energy customers’ power restored

More Central Texans are getting their electricity back. On Thursday afternoon about 92 percent of Austin Energy customers have power, while, about 40,000 customers are still experiencing outages.

People who've been waiting in their freezing homes are finally starting to get help. Thursday, ERCOT eased restrictions, giving Austin Energy the green light to restore power slowly to homes and businesses. At the height of this disaster, more than 200,000 Austin Energy customers were without electricity.

"Austin Energy's focus is restoring power to our remaining customers who have been without power. As weather conditions continue to change it is possible ERCOT may have to mandate ore outages but we will take every effort to restore these as quickly as possible," said Jackie Sargent, general manager, Austin Energy.

Austin Energy said if you still don't have electricity they don't have a definite timeline for when it will be restored.