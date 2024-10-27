More Than Pink Walk 2024: Thousands gather in SW Austin

The Brief Thousands came out to Barton Creek Square in support of breast cancer research Susan G. Komen has held the More Than Pink Walk for over 20 years This year alone, it is estimated that 23,290 women in Texas will receive a breast cancer diagnosis



Survivors, fighters, and those who have lost loved ones came together on Sunday to support everyone affected by breast cancer.

The event aims to unite the community for breast cancer research and support.

Thousands decked out in pink came out to show their support in the fight to end breast cancer at Barton Creek Square. Sunday was an emotional day as many shared their journeys.

Susan G. Komen, the world's leading breast cancer organization, has held the More Than Pink Walk for over 20 years.

"We want to bring this community together. I think a breast cancer diagnosis can feel really lonely. And so, this is a space everyone knows what you've been through, and you can find community and sisterhood and just, you know, really, really safe place to celebrate and honor people we've lost," said Monique Stensrud, executive director of Susan G. Komen in Central Texas.

Stensrud says 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. This year alone, it is estimated that 23,290 women in Texas will receive a breast cancer diagnosis.

Austin resident Catherine Ramos was one of those 23,290.

"I was first diagnosed in 2004 and went through about eight surgeries and Tamoxifen treatment. Then the cancer came back in 2016, and since that time I've had radiation, I've had some chemo. I'm on Anastrozole right now. And this February, I had a partial double mastectomy community," said Ramos.

But she hasn’t let that stop her.

"I am officially an eight-year survivor, and every day is a blessing and joyful. And someday we're going to end breast cancer. It could be tomorrow. So, our purpose here is to give hope," said Ramos.

This year she individually raised over $22,000 for breast cancer research, the highest amount in Austin for the year. Ramos says the money is also for people who need funding for treatment programs, medications, or mammograms.

Her family gathered in support of the major milestone.

"I am very grateful and very proud of my nanny. She's been surviving for a long time, and I'm going to be here with her today, so I'm very happy," said Catherine’s granddaughter.

While much progress has been made, the fight is not over.

Stensrud recommends four things for everyone: "Know your family history. Know your history at all. Know what your risk is. Get your mammogram. Get checked, know what your normal is and live a healthy lifestyle."

