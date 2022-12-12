Morocco World Cup soccer goalie sends message to Austin students

Morocco World Cup Soccer goalie Yassine "Bono" Bounou took time out to send the students at Harmony School of Excellence a video message of encouragement and a virtual hug.

The school says the soccer star has two cousins who graduated from HSE, so he wanted to send his support to the current students.

The video translation is, "Hello, good afternoon. I wanted to send this video to the Harmony School in Austin, Texas, to encourage them to study hard and be great when they grow up. Sending you a big hug!"

Morocco is scheduled to take on France in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, December 14 at 1 p.m. right here on FOX 7.