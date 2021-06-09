Mosquito trap in Granger tests positive for West Nile

A mosquito trap in Granger has tested positive for the West Nile virus, marking the first positive test of the year for that area.

"It’s concerning for me as I have Public Works employees out in the field and kids are out of school and hoping to play outside," said city administrator Christy Cavness Bradshaw.

Williamson County has set up signs in the area warning people about the West Nile virus and even encourages people to wear insect repellent. The county will continue to test the area to see if they find more positive cases. So far there are no human cases.

"The virus circulates between mosquitoes and birds so we know West Nile is endemic to Texas so we almost expect to see it but the goal of surveillance is to identify hotspots in the community the best prepare our citizens for any increased threat of diseases," said Jason Fritz, integrated vector program lead for the Williamson County and Cities Health District.

The city of Granger said they have equipped their crews with bug spray and are working to clear the area of any standing water. "I recommend dumping out standing water at your homes," said Bradshaw.

Symptoms for West Nile include fever, headache, and body aches. In rare cases, it’s been known to be fatal.

For now, the city plans to hold off on spraying for mosquitoes unless more positive traps are found.