Mosquitoes prefer biting people wearing these colors, study says

article

As summer temperatures arrive in Florida, mosquitoes are at their peak – which means you may have already felt a bite or two.

You could put on mosquito repellant, but if that doesn't seem to be working, scientists say the color of your clothes could be the problem.

According to Study Finds, those annoying mosquitoes are more attracted to people who wear red, orange or black clothes. Scientists say if you’re looking to keep them away, you should probably stick with the colors green, purple, blue or white and also be sure to cover up your skin.

"Mosquitoes appear to use odors to help them distinguish what is nearby, like a host to bite," says study senior author Jeffrey Riffell, a professor of biology at the university. "When they smell specific compounds, like CO2 from our breath, that scent stimulates the eyes to scan for specific colors and other visual patterns, which are associated with a potential host, and head to them."

MORE NEWS: Massive Saharan dust cloud on its way to Florida

Researchers at the University of Washington say human skin, regardless of overall pigmentation, emits a strong red-orange "signal" to the mosquitoes eyes, which is why regardless of the color you are wearing, you'll want to make sure your skin is covered.

TRENDING: WATCH: Disney World cast member tries to wrangle snake at Magic Kingdom

According to the Florida Department of Health, there are over 80 different species of mosquitoes known to occur in Florida. Besides human breath, scientists say mosquitoes are attracted to damp or humid areas, standing water, warm temperatures, and dark, shady areas.

Advertisement

Health experts warn that there are several mosquito-borne diseases that can affect humans, horses, and common pets like dogs and cats, so staying vigilant during the hot summer months is key.