Mother of teen shot 30 times disappointed in murderer's plea deal

The mother of a teen who was shot 30 times is disappointed in the plea deal her son’s killer was offered.

Ervin Coronado-Palacio is set to spend 20 years in prison.

Brian Serrano

Julieta Serrano stood outside a Travis County courtroom last week, holding a picture of her son.

"One day I’ll see my baby, I know I will," Serrano said.

On the other side of the courtroom doors, a deal was made. A week before they were supposed to go to trial, Coronado-Palacio pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for 20 years in prison.

"I think twenty is not enough," Serrano said.

In May 2023, Brian Serrano was found dead in a car in Southeast Austin. Police said the then 17-year-old Coronado-Palacio shot Serrano 30 times with an AR.

"If you go back, you look at the communications between these teens, they were out doing this, jacking cars with these weapons as an organized criminal unit," Criminal Defense Attorney Daniel Betts said.

Coronado-Palacio was arrested and charged with murder. Just a few months later, he was able to bond out.

"It’s been a nightmare, it’s a nightmare," Serrano said.

Not even a year later, Coronado-Palacio was picked up in Hays County for trafficking and sexual assault of a child charges.

"His family came up with $15,000, and he came out and broke the law again. He has no respect for human life, for the state, for nothing," Serrano said.

Coronado-Palacio will now face those felony charges in Hays County.

"I actually am aware of what that judge has been thinking or what he's been saying from the bench. He knows about this case, he knows the jury trial that was set here in the murder charge, and I think that somebody who was in court at the time said that he wanted to make sure that they put the bench warrant so that if Travis County fumbled the ball they would be able to pick it up. I'm hopeful that he will consider this a fumble," Betts said.

Serrano said she will be in the Hays County courtroom to support those who have been hurt by Coronado-Palacio.

"I miss my child, I miss him. This only settles the judicial side of it. My burden will be until I see my child again," Serrano said.

CLEAT responds

In a statement, CLEAT, the largest police union in the state:

"The catch and release of a murderer in Travis County by District Attorney, Jose Garza, resulted in the violent sexual assault and trafficking of a child in Hays County. He was then rewarded with a sweetheart deal for the murder an innocent Austin teenager on the SAME day he’s prosecuting an Austin Police Officer for doing his job in the courtroom next door. This should send a clear message to our community that Garza is hell-bent on releasing hardened criminals back into the public and fixated on destroying the Austin Police Department."

Travis County DA responds

The Travis County District Attorney's Office sent this statement:

"Our hearts continue to break for the Serrano family, and we hope this outcome continues to support their healing process. In every case, we have an obligation to evaluate the facts and evidence and to do our best to reach a conclusion that ensures justice for the victim and their family, and that keeps our community safe."