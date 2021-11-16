Motorcycle driver dies following crash in West Austin

A motorcycle driver has died following a crash in West Austin.

The crash happened yesterday afternoon on Debba Drive, a few blocks east of 620.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

ATCEMS says when first responders arrived they performed CPR on the victim but they were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the crash have been released at this time.

