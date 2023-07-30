Motorcyclist dies in NW Austin crash; multiple roads closed: ATCEMS

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Northwest Austin, says ATCEMS.

EMS responded to the crash in the 13100 block of N FM 620 northbound near US 183 around 1:19 p.m. July 30.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead just after 1:30 p.m.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Drivers are advised of multiple road closures in the area during the investigation and are advised to seek alternate routes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.