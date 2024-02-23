Motorcyclist killed in northeast Austin crash identified: APD

Austin police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash in northeast Austin.

On Friday, Feb. 16, at 6:09 a.m., Austin police responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 10300 block of Giles Lane.

The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Tyler J. Jelke, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as Austin's ninth fatal crash of 2024, resulting in nine fatalities for the year.

On the date of this crash in 2023, 12 fatal crashes resulted in 12 deaths.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.