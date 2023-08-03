Motorcyclist killed in northwest Austin crash identified: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in northwest Austin on Sunday, July 30.
Brandon L. Robinson, 39, was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a wall at the US 183 northbound to SH 45 eastbound ramp on Sunday, July 30 around 1:19 p.m.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 515-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.