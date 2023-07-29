1 dead after motorcycle collides with vehicle in northwest Austin: ATCEMS

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle in northwest Austin Saturday evening, according to ATCEMS.

Medics responded to a vehicle-motorcycle collision on Lime Creek Road in northwest Austin around 7:04 p.m. Saturday evening, July 29.

Medics performed CPR on an adult patient.

Unfortunately, after extended resuscitation attempts, medics pronounced the patient dead on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.