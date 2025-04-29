Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Jonestown

By
Published  April 29, 2025 2:07pm CDT
Jonestown
FOX 7 Austin
Image 1 of 4

Photo courtesy: Travis County ESD #1

The Brief

    • A motorcyclist is seriously injured due to a crash in Jonestown
    • Officials said the crash happened on April 29 at the intersection of FM 1431/Georgetown Drive

JONESTOWN, Texas - A person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Jonestown on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

On April 29, around 9:37 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS and Travis County ESD 1 crews responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of FM 1431/Georgetown Drive.

The rider had life-threatening injuries and required a STAR Flight to a local hospital. 

What we don't know:

There was no word on what caused the crash.

The Source: Information from Austin-Travis County EMS and Travis County ESD 1

JonestownCrime and Public Safety