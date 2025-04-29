Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Jonestown
Photo courtesy: Travis County ESD #1
JONESTOWN, Texas - A person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Jonestown on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
On April 29, around 9:37 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS and Travis County ESD 1 crews responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of FM 1431/Georgetown Drive.
The rider had life-threatening injuries and required a STAR Flight to a local hospital.
What we don't know:
There was no word on what caused the crash.
The Source: Information from Austin-Travis County EMS and Travis County ESD 1