Motorcyclist struck, killed in hit-and-run in Killeen: police

The Killeen Police Department is looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched just after 2:31 a.m. June 11 in reference to a crash in the 1900 block of E. Elms Road. Paramedics were already on scene attending to a man lying in the roadway with serious injuries.

The man, identified as Eric Rucker, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation shows that two motorcyclists were traveling west when Rucker dropped something in the roadway. Both motorcyclists stopped and got off their motorcycles to retrieve the dropped item, but Rucker was struck by a passing vehicle.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Killeen police is looking for a vehicle described as a smaller gray sedan which may have front end and windshield damage.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this incident is asked to call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 264-526-TIPS (8477), go online, or leave an anonymous tip through the P3Tips App for IOS or Android. All information is confidential and anonymous.

If your tip leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.