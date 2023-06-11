Bodies found in Llano River; police investigating as double homicide
article
KINGSLAND, Texas - The Llano County Sheriff's Office and Texas Rangers have opened a homicide investigation after two bodies were found floating in the Llano River this weekend.
LCSO says that it received a 911 call at 10:11 a.m. June 10 about two people lying face down in the water at The Slab in Kingsland.
Deputies and Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens responded to the scene. The two people, later identified as Mark Baldwin and Kellie Leeann McCormick of Kingsland, were pronounced dead.
MORE CRIME COVERAGE
- Escaped Texas inmate captured in Coleman County hours after fleeing
- Rangers seek pair accused of 'harassing' bison calf in Grand Teton National Park
- New details revealed in Cedar Park gas station murder
Baldwin and McCormick's deaths are being investigated as homicides.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Llano County Sheriff's Office at 325-247-5767 or the Hill Country Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-TIPS (8477).