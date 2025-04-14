3 hospitalized after head-on crash between 2 vehicles on Mount Bonnell Road

The Brief 3 people hospitalized following crash on Mount Bonnell Road One person critically injured, two have serious but non-life-threatening injuries Cause is unknown; Mount Bonnell Road will be closed until at least 8:30 p.m. says AFD



Three people have been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash between two vehicles in Northwest Austin.

What we know:

The crash happened before 6 p.m. on April 14 in the 4300 block of Mount Bonnell Road, north of Covert Park.

One person was extricated by Austin firefighters.

ATCEMS took three people to Dell Seton Medical Center, one with critical injuries and two with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth person was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries and refused transport, says ATCEMS.

What's next:

Austin fire says that the road will remain closed for about two more hours as of 6:30 p.m. April 14.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what caused the crash.