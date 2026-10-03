Mud, rain delay doors for ACL Saturday

The Brief Austin City Limits Music Festival will delay it's Saturday opening until 2 p.m. Organizers said the park was still muddy from rain that has moved through the area. An updated performance schedule will be shared later Saturday.



Doors were delayed Saturday for the Austin City Limits Music Festival because of muddy conditions inside the park.

Organizers said on social media that parts of Zilker Park remain muddy and pushed Saturday's opening back to 2 p.m.

"Come prepared. Wear waterproof shoes you don’t mind getting wet and muddy and be patient as you make your way around the grounds," they said.

Organizers said they would share an updated performance schedule later on Saturday.