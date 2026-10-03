Mud, rain delay doors for ACL Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - Doors were delayed Saturday for the Austin City Limits Music Festival because of muddy conditions inside the park.
Organizers said on social media that parts of Zilker Park remain muddy and pushed Saturday's opening back to 2 p.m.
"Come prepared. Wear waterproof shoes you don’t mind getting wet and muddy and be patient as you make your way around the grounds," they said.
Organizers said they would share an updated performance schedule later on Saturday.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Austin City Limits Music Festival on Facebook.