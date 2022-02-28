Multiple NB lanes on MoPac closed due to crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Multiple northbound lanes on MoPac are closed due to a crash, Austin-Travis County EMS said.
Austin Fire and ATCEMS responded to a vehicle rescue at 3651-4311 N MoPac Expressway.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was pinned, officials said. ATCEMS said the person pinned was rescued and transported to a local hospital.
ATCEMS are asking drivers to find an alternate route. There will be significant traffic expected.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates
