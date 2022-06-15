Multiple state agencies conduct series of aviation searches, rescue exercises in College Station

A large helicopter search and rescue took place in College Station garnering federal and military agencies from across the nation.

The Texas Military Department partnered with Texas A&M Task Force 1, Texas DPS and multiple agencies across the state and country to conduct a series of aviation search and rescue exercises.

"It is extremely helpful for us. [We are] mainly recreating a mass disaster. It allows us to work with the other agencies, be overcome with aircraft, overwhelmed with resources at the same time, and put us in a high stress environment," said Anthony Di Marco, Rescue Swimmer with Texas A&M Texas Task Force 1.

This is the fourth year these types of training exercises have been put on, but the first time it happened in College Station.

"There's everything from derailed trains, parking, garage collapses. We've got cars and buses in ravines. We also have people out in the surrounding area that are in different lakes or the rivers, different bodies of water," said Di Marco.

Those participating in the exercises as "victims" are volunteers, but the officials are real, and they are not treating it as practice.

"We treat this just like we would with anything else, any training exercise or any actual disaster that we respond to. We have a dry suit. We have flotation devices. We have radio comms. We have helmets, eye protection, snorkels, goggles, everything we would need," said Di Marco.

The training session happens every year and those taking part in it are grateful for the practice.

"Communication is always key no matter what you do in any line of work, and communication is definitely something we can always improve on," said Di Marco.