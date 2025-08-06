article

The Brief Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing near APD headquarters APD says he stabbed the victim when the victim walked to his tent This is Austin's 36th homicide of 2025



A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing near Austin Police headquarters.

What we know:

39-year-old Scott Graves has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 60-year-old Jerry Roland.

APD says that at 3:20 a.m. on August 2, officers responded to a call about someone bleeding in the intersection of the I-35 frontage road and East 8th Street near police headquarters.

When officers arrived, they found Roland unresponsive and bleeding on the ground. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m.

Witnesses identified a suspect, whom police identified as Graves, who was then detained.

The investigation has revealed that when Roland walked to Graves' tent, Graves exited and stabbed him. Graves then dragged his tent away from the area and walked away before he was detained, says APD.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

What's next:

Graves is currently in the Travis County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

He has a court date set for August 25.