Mother of Northwest Austin murder victim asks for help finding suspect

The mother of a man killed in Northwest Austin last week is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

On May 17, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Matthew Torres was shot in his apartment in the 9800 block of Copper Creek and died at the scene.

They say there will be a significant police presence at the apartment complex today as detectives conduct a search and gather more information about the case.

The sheriff's office says it's pursuing leads, but they need the public's help.

If you have any information about this homicide, you're asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.