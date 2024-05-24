Expand / Collapse search

Mother of Northwest Austin murder victim asks for help finding suspect

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 24, 2024 10:41am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

Murder victim's mom asks for help finding suspect

The mother of a man who was found shot to death in his apartment in Northwest Austin is asking for the public's help finding his killer. Video courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff's Office

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The mother of a man killed in Northwest Austin last week is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

On May 17, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Matthew Torres was shot in his apartment in the 9800 block of Copper Creek and died at the scene.

They say there will be a significant police presence at the apartment complex today as detectives conduct a search and gather more information about the case.

The sheriff's office says it's pursuing leads, but they need the public's help.

If you have any information about this homicide, you're asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.