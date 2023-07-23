NAACP east Austin headquarters vandalized overnight: APD

Austin police are investigating after the NAACP’s Austin headquarters was vandalized overnight.

The office is located on East 11th Street near Waller Street in East Austin.

NAACP members arrived Sunday morning to find the front window smashed and items taken from inside, but it's unclear exactly when the break-in happened.

By mid-afternoon the window had been boarded up, but shattered glass remained scattered inside and outside the office.

Austin police confirmed to FOX 7 Sunday afternoon that they have opened an investigation, but so far have not released any information on a suspect.

CRIME NEWS

The NAACP relocated to East 11th Street last year, after their longtime headquarters at East 12th and Leona Streets was damaged in the 2021 winter storm.