NASCAR at COTA: Fans cheer drivers on during fifth Austin race

With the rev of engines and an equally loud cheer from the crowd, NASCAR at the Circuit of the Americas returned to Austin on Sunday.

Christopher Bell took the win, his second in a row, finishing the race with 42 points. He sits in 4th place overall in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The backstory:

The 228-mile-long EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix began in 2021, making this year the fifth year COTA has hosted NASCAR.

COTA is also home to the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, the Lone Star Le Mans, and the GT World Challenge America.

Fans on NASCAR racing

Local perspective:

Fans filled the stands to watch their favorite drivers take on the COTA course.

"It's an experience like no other, and it’s just really fun to come down and enjoy what Austin and NASCAR all have to offer," said Colbe Brown, a NASCAR fan.

"The fact that it’s right in my backyard is really nice," said Christopher Livaudais, another NASCAR fan, Sunday. "I keep up with NASCAR all year long, and the fact that I have a hometown track like that is I really love it and I hope they keep coming back."

Five years into NASCAR’s pit stop in Austin, Central Texans are using COTA to pass the love of the sport on to their kids.

"I lived two miles from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway growing up next to a track," said Jennifer Baldy. "I want my kids to experience the same thing."

Fans on COTA track changes

What they're saying:

This year, COTA changed the course. It is about a mile shorter and has a new turn at turn 6.

"I know that taking the shorter track does cut out of one of the big passing zones but also ten, eleven years ago they ran supercars here on the circuit and they did really well and these cars are pretty similar to that so far it been good at the very least it makes the yellow laps go by faster," said Livaudais.

"I think it was time for a change," said Brown. "Just to change it up and see what works and what doesn’t, and if it doesn’t work they can always go back to the old layout."

Fans on drivers

Local perspective:

New turn or not, die-hard fans just want to see their driver do well.

"He's [Joey Logano] not the most popular guy, but I just enjoy what he is and what he does," said Brown.

"Go Kyle," said Baldy with her kids.

An overwhelming number of fans told FOX 7 Austin they were rooting for Kyle Busch, who placed fifth Sunday.