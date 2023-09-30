Austin police, community members gear up for National Night Out

National Night Out is on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The Austin Police Department invited community members out Saturday morning to help them get ready for the event.

"It gives us an opportunity to network in advance, give all of our community members an opportunity to come out here, and be aware of other parties that are going to be hosted on National Night Out," said Robin Henderson, APD interim chief.

National Night Out is a nationwide event where community members host events for their neighborhood, inviting local law enforcement and first responders to engage with the community.

"I've been hosting it in my neighborhood now for about 10 years, and I've become known for it as the National Night Out lady," said Nancy, one organizer.

For some, the only time they interact with first responders is during an emergency. Interim police chief Henderson says it's important to have positive community engagement.

"It's truly meaningful dialogue without that element, and really just makes it a safe environment for all," said Henderson.

National Night Out builds a safer community and gives everyone an opportunity to learn about different services the city has to offer.

"There's so much more that the community offers that I had no idea, or ever taken advantage of," said Jill Roberts of Leander. "It's really a lot of fun."

Nancy, who's been hosting the national night out block party for her neighborhood, said she has seen a positive impact in her community.

"I think they are more comfortable to call the police, call EMS," she said.

Everyone is invited to take part in this event and hang out with your local first responders.