Here's when you can visit U.S. national parks for free in 2023

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 6:03PM
WASHINGTON - The National Park Service has listed the 2023 dates for when the entrance fees will be waived at the parks. 

The following dates are:

The waived admissions free doesn't cover the amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

The NPS administers more than 400 national parks across the country. 

Visits to national parks across the U.S. have been trending up in recent years.  Utah’s Zion National Park set new visitor records in 2021 as tourism bounced back from the shutdowns imposed during the early days of the pandemic.

A record number of visitors flocked to Yellowstone National Park last year despite fewer hotel rooms and campsites being available because of the coronavirus pandemic and construction projects.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 