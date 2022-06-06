Natural gas leak on Exposition Boulevard, Austin Fire Dept. responding
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is on the scene of a natural gas leak on Exposition Boulevard at McCullough Street.
AFD says Exposition is shut down from the 2400 to the 2600 block and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Officials estimate that the roads will be shut down for a few hours with Texas Gas works to repair the leak.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
