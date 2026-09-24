Natural Light garage naming rights: Lucky fan to get stadium-inspired upgrades

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The Brief Natural Light sponsoring one lucky fan's garage by purchasing naming rights and providing stadium-inspired upgrades Grand prize includes five years worth of Natural Light beer money plus a giant marquee sign, garage-sized "NattyTron" jumbotron and more Fans 21+ can enter for a chance to win by following Natural Light on social media platforms and commenting #NattyGarage #Sweepstakes on official entry post



Beer brand Natural Light is giving one lucky fan a chance to upgrade their garage by purchasing naming rights and transforming it with stadium-inspired upgrades.

The backstory:

(Photo courtesy Natural Light.)

Natural Light is looking to give one lucky fan the opportunity to have the company purchase the naming rights to their garage and officially sponsor it and give it the "big-league treatment it deserves."

The winning garage owner will get a complete sponsorship package which includes:

Giant marquee sign to go atop the garage, showcasing the naming rights to the entire neighborhood

Garage-sized jumbotron dubbed the "NattyTron" with the ability to watch four games at once

Massive Natty floor logo, similar to what a stadium would have midfield

Natty coveralls for garage projects and car tune-ups

Natty workbench bar stool for DIYing

Natty recliner chair for post-work relaxation

Natty souvenir beer mugs, shop towels, and coasters

The winner will also receive five years worth of Natural Light beer money or $2,218.80, equivalent to two (2) cases of Natural Light a month for sixty (60) months. Alcohol beverages are not part of the prize.

What they're saying:

"Natty has always stood for the people who work hard, take pride in what they do, and know how to kick back in the garage when the work is done. That's why we're putting our money behind their home turf," says Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing Busch Family & Natural Family, Anheuser-Busch says in a news release.

"Natural Light is ready to sponsor your garage and make it an even better place to watch the game, crack an ice-cold Natural Light and hang with friends," Stowe adds.

What you can do:

Fans 21 and over can enter to win by following Natural Light on Instagram, Facebook or X and commenting #NattyGarage #Sweepstakes on the entry post by October 9.

No purchase is necessary and official rules can be found here.