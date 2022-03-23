NB Lakeline Blvd. shutdown due to vehicle fire in Cedar Park

Northbound traffic on Lakeline Blvd. in Cedar Park is shut down due to a vehicle fire.

Cedar Park police are on the scene involving a vehicle fire at North Lakeline and Surrey Lane.

Northbound traffic on Lakeline Blvd. is shutdown. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates

