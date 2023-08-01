Truck, lawnmowers stolen from storage facility; police looking for suspects

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crime Stoppers is offering up to $4,000 for information leading to the arrest of these suspects. (New Braunfels Police Department)

Police need your help identifying two people who recently burglarized and stole items from the Memorial Self Storage on South Walnut Avenue in New Braunfels.

Over the course of two days in July, New Braunfels police say the suspects were able to steal a blue Ford F150 pickup truck, four trailers, four riding lawnmowers, and a generator.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment. To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online at http://comalcrimestoppers.org/ or send a tip using the "P3 Tips" smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.